James ‘Murr’ Murray of ‘Impractical Jokers’ to perform at Indianapolis’ Helium Comedy Club

James “Murr” Murray from the TV Show Impractical Jokers joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss his upcoming comedy show in Indianapolis.

Murr is going to be performing his solo comedy tour Dec. 10 – 11 at Helium Comedy Club.

Murray is a writer, executive producer, and actor, best known as ‘Murr’ on TruTV’s hit television show “Impractical Jokers.” He is also one of the stars of TBS’s “The Misery Index” along with his comedy troupe, The Tenderloins. He has worked as the Senior Vice President of Development for NorthSouth Productions for a decade, is the owner of Impractical Productions, LLC, and is the author of the international bestselling novels “Awakened and The Brink.” Originally from Staten Island, he now lives in Princeton, NJ.

