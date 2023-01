Life.Style.Live!

Jason Michael Thomas makes “Eggs on Eggs”

Everything he makes is fancy and SO good!

In our kitchen today? Urban Ag Indy’s Jason Michael Thomas prepares eggs using an egg topper and shows us how to prepare them. What’s next? A soft scrambled egg with caviar! It’s what you call “Eggs on Eggs!”

To learn more, visit: https://jasonmichaelthomas.myshopify.com/