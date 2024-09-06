Jazz artist Paul Hughes to perform live in Carmel!

Jazz artist Paul Hughes will be performing live at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, Indiana, on September 7, 2024, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With a deep passion for Jazz and Swing music, Paul brings to life the style and elegance of legends like Frank Sinatra, Bobby Darin, Dean Martin, and Nat King Cole.

Paul is currently working on a new album featuring songs written by some of the best songwriters in the industry.

His lead single, “My Lucky Stars,” was co-written by Byron Hill, a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Roger Brown.

Hill has written songs for iconic artists like Ray Charles and Kenny Rogers, while Brown has worked with stars like Barbra Streisand, Willie Nelson, and Tammy Wynette.

Paul Hughes’ upcoming performance at Feinstein’s will be a night of smooth jazz and timeless classics. You don’t want to miss it!