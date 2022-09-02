Jazz Musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit, wife Ivonne share recipe for Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, jazz musician and leader of Pavel & Direct Contact, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with his wife Ivonne Blanco to prepare Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew).
They also gave us a taste of Porto Wine, which is a very popular wine in Portugal. Port is a sweet, red fortified wine and is commonly enjoyed as a dessert because of its richness.
You can see Polanco-Safadit performing at the free Richmond International Arts Festival on Saturday, September 3 at Jack Elstro Plaza from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. He will also be at “Labor Day at the Jazz Kitchen” on Monday, September 5 at 2 p.m.
Bacalao a la Vizcaina
Ingredients:
- 2 lb of salted cod/pollock
- 2 onions, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, diced
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 red bell peppers, chopped
- 2 tb spoons green olives, sliced
- 2 bay leaf
- 3 tb spoons of olive oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Desalt the fillets with fresh water for 8 hours. Change the water 3 to 4 times.
In a sauté pan over medium heat add olive oil and cook the onion, peppers, tomato, garlic and olive oil with the bay leaf, for about 5 minutes.
Add the pollock fillets and the water. Continue cooking for 10-15 minutes until fish is done.
Season with salt (only if needed) and pepper to taste.
