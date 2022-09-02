Life.Style.Live!

Jazz Musician Pavel Polanco-Safadit, wife Ivonne share recipe for Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew)

Pavel Polanco-Safadit, jazz musician and leader of Pavel & Direct Contact, joined us Friday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with his wife Ivonne Blanco to prepare Bacalao a la Vizcaina (Basque Style Codfish Stew).

They also gave us a taste of Porto Wine, which is a very popular wine in Portugal. Port is a sweet, red fortified wine and is commonly enjoyed as a dessert because of its richness.

You can see Polanco-Safadit performing at the free Richmond International Arts Festival on Saturday, September 3 at Jack Elstro Plaza from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. He will also be at “Labor Day at the Jazz Kitchen” on Monday, September 5 at 2 p.m.

Bacalao a la Vizcaina

Ingredients:

2 lb of salted cod/pollock

2 onions, chopped

2 tomatoes, diced

6 garlic cloves, minced

2 red bell peppers, chopped

2 tb spoons green olives, sliced

2 bay leaf

3 tb spoons of olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Desalt the fillets with fresh water for 8 hours. Change the water 3 to 4 times.

In a sauté pan over medium heat add olive oil and cook the onion, peppers, tomato, garlic and olive oil with the bay leaf, for about 5 minutes.

Add the pollock fillets and the water. Continue cooking for 10-15 minutes until fish is done.

Season with salt (only if needed) and pepper to taste.