Jazz saxophonist B. Thompson joins Carmel Symphony for special performance

B. Thompson, a saxophonist who gained national attention on “America’s Got Talent,” is set to perform with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra. Thompson, who has also toured with R&B legend Babyface, will be featured as a special guest during the upcoming Carmel Jazz Festival performance on August 9th.

Anne Marie Chastain, Executive Director of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra, expressed excitement about the collaboration, noting the orchestra’s mission to blend traditional orchestral music with contemporary genres like R&B and jazz to connect with the community.

Thompson shared his enthusiasm for performing at the Palladium, a venue where he has watched many of his musical heroes. He also discussed his experience performing on “America’s Got Talent” in front of Simon Cowell, which pushed him to continually innovate and improve his artistry.

Thompson’s recent album, “POV,” represents his personal perspective on music, showcasing a mix of styles that reflect his journey as an artist. He emphasized the importance of inspiring young musicians and showing them that a career in music is both sustainable and rewarding.

The performance on August 9th promises to be a unique and engaging event, combining the talents of the Carmel Symphony Orchestra with Thompson’s contemporary jazz flair. Tickets are still available for this exciting collaboration.