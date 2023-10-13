Jazz Singer/Songwriter Magos Herrara set to perform at The Cabaret

“You can declare Magos Herrera to be one of the greatest contemporary interpreters of song.” – Latin Jazz Network

What a statement! She’s a dazzling jazz singer-songwriter, producer, and educator, and she’s set to perform this weekend at The Cabaret in Indianapolis. Here’s Amber’s interview with the talented Magos Herrera!

Part of the Christel DeHaan International Series

In Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

Location: The Cabaret

Date and time: Saturday, Oct. 14

Doors open: 6:30 p.m.

Show starts: 8 p.m.

Show ends: 9:30 p.m.

URL: thecabaret.org/magosherrera



“She’s stretching the very notion of jazz singing, pushing, past the diva pleasantries into a sound that’s bold, thrilling, and effortlessly global.” – NPR

About Magos Herrera:

Born in Mexico City and currently based out of New York City, Magos Herrera is declared as “One of the greatest contemporary interpreters of song” by The Latin Jazz Network. With a sultry voice and an unparalleled presence in the contemporary Latin American jazz scene, she is best known for her eloquent vocal improvisation and her singular bold style, which embraces elements of contemporary jazz with Ibero-American melodies and rhythms in a style that elegantly blends and surpasses language boundaries.



“She gets way under the skin of the song, recalling great communicators like Edith Piaf or Billie Holiday” is how NPR describes Herrera’s talents who has recorded 9 albums including joint collaborations with producer Javier Limón in addition to having participated as a guest artist of several recordings and albums. An accomplished artist, Magos has performed in leading international cultural venues such as Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in NYC, Kennedy Center in DC, Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City, Círculo de Bellas Artes in Madrid, Union Chapel in London, Palau de la Musica in Valencia, and has been part of the line-up of some of the most memorable jazz festivals including Montreux Jazz Festival and Montreal Jazz Festival, to mention a few. Included as one of the most creative Mexicans in the world by Forbes Magazine, throughout her career, Magos has garnered important awards and recognitions, including a Grammy short-list nomination in the Best Jazz Vocal Album category for her album Distancia (2009), and received the Berklee College of Music’s Master of Latin Music Award.



In 2018 Magos released her album “Dreamers” (Sony Music) in collaboration Brooklyn Rider. ”Dreamers” is not only a work of art, setting musicians of the highest order to accomplished music with purpose, but it is a work of love as well. This highly acclaimed album rapidly got into the Top lists of The New York Times, Billboard classical, NPR Music, among others, and was nominated for the Grammy for Best Arrangement with the song “Niña.”

She is a spokesperson for UN Women for the “UNITE to end violence against women” campaign and “He For She,” a promoter of gender equality. She is a 2020 recipient of the Chamber Music Americas New Jazz Works Award, 2021 South Arts Jazz Roads Creative Residencies and Cafe Royal Foundation grants recipient and currently she serves as a Cultural Diplomatic Advisor for the Mexican Government and is part of New York Mannes Conservatory faculty.