Jazz vocalist Wayne Powers performs ahead of July 22 appearance in Carmel, Indiana

Jazz vocalist/actor/comedian/broadcaster Wayne Powers started out as a nightclub singer in New York at age 16, and now he is bringing his talents to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael. His performance is on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Powers worked for Henry Mancini in Hollywood, and had a decades-long television career. He appeared on shows like Laverne & Shirley, Murder She Wrote, Full House, and many others.

Equally at home on television, radio, theatre, club or concert stage, music is his first love. Wayne has played top jazz rooms and jazz festivals, consistently drawing large, enthusiastic, star-studded crowds.

For more information and to purchase tickets to his show, visit the Feinstein’s website.