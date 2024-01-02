Jazzy Cakes owner participating in ‘The Greatest Baker’ competition

We’re starting the New Year with treats from Jaslynn Gholson, the proud owner of Jazzy Bakes.

Jennifer Gholson, her mother, and Alana Tilford, her cousin, also joined us this morning.

We discussed the art of baking as Gholson prepared luscious lemon raspberry cupcakes featuring cream cheese icing and a fresh lemon raspberry sauce for a drizzle on top.

Moving on to the second segment, we enjoyed Valentine’s Day-themed cupcakes.

Gholson is participating in the worldwide baking competition “The Greatest Baker,” where she’s proudly advanced to the top 5, holding the third spot.

The winner will be revealed by Thursday, January 4th, and you can support her by casting your vote at https://greatestbaker.com/2023/jaslynn-gholson.