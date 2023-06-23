Jeff Foxworthy headlines ‘Laughing Matters Comedy Gala’

Jeff Foxworthy, one of the most revered and accomplished comedians in the country, is set to headline the Laughing Matters Comedy Gala hosted by Cancer Support Community Indiana (CSCI) on Saturday, June 24., at Clowes Memorial Hall on the campus of Butler University.

This highly anticipated event serves as a premier fundraiser in the Indianapolis area, raising essential funds to support CSCI’s free programs and services for individuals affected by cancer in the Hoosier community. With his legendary “Blue Collar Comedy Tour” and a remarkable career as the top-selling comedy-recording artist in history, Foxworthy is a household name. His comedic performances ingeniously find humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, providing a relatable perspective from an “average guy.”

Apart from his stand-up success, Foxworthy has made waves as a television host and star, received multiple Grammy Award nominations, and authored 26 best-selling books. Before Foxworthy takes the stage, the audience will enjoy the talent of local comedian Willie Griswold, an Indianapolis-based performer and cast member of the Bob and Tom Show.

Presale tickets for this laughter-filled evening are available starting March 2. with public tickets on sale from March 3. Tickets can be purchased through various outlets mentioned, including butlerartscenter.org, ticketmaster.com, or cancersupportindy.org.

Laughing Matters is proudly sponsored by Lilly and Franciscan Health, with sponsorship opportunities and VIP tickets available for businesses and individuals seeking to support this meaningful cause. For further information about Laughing Matters, interested parties can reach out to Nikki Mazelin at nikki@cancersupportindy.org or (317) 257-1505.