Jess West Costumes the custom costume creator

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- Picture this, you show up to a costume party and three people are all wearing the same thing.

It’s a bummer feeling.

This time of year is a great time to express some fun and be what you want to be.

Jess West Costumes is a local custom costume creator working to make whatever you dream up happen.

Jess West created the idea when she started making her own costumes at a young age. Eventually her friends asked her to make their costumes as well. She turned it into a business.

Now she makes costumes year round. She’ll make them for Halloween, conventions, and even weddings.

She stopped by the Life. Sytle. Live! studio to show of some of her work.

She is already booked up for this Halloween, but she says it’s never too early to start thinking about next year.