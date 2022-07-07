Life.Style.Live!

Jesse Kramer comes back to Indiana after touring and television success

This Indiana-grown singer songwriter got a STANDING OVATION from Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent! Jesse Kramer grew up in Avon, Indiana and now calls Nashville, Tennessee home.

Kramer was featured on America’s Got Talent in 2020 and Season 2 of Fox’s The Four with P Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meaghan Trainor, Fergie, Adam Blackstone and the BBE Band for 5 of 8 episodes.

He performed his original song “Almost Said I Love You” for us today! Jesse describes his music as rock and soul.

Jesse will be up in Warsaw, Indiana at Spikes Beach Grill on Friday July 8th and at Sidelines in Avon on July 9th. He also just came back off tour throughout the Northeast United States!

To learn more about Jesse and listen to his music, click here.

For bookings in the Midwest area, contact Art Ballard at CAB Media88 Productions and events by emailing here or calling 317-753-7952.