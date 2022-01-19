Life.Style.Live!

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ brings worldwide 50th Anniversary tour to Indianapolis

“Jesus Christ Superstar” is an iconic musical phenomenon with a worldwide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, the new mesmerizing production is coming to the US, including Indianapolis.

You can see the show live and in-person at Clowes Memorial Hall from Tuesday, Jan 18 to Sunday, Jan 23, 2022.

Aaron LaVigne, the actor who plays Jesus, joined us today to share more about what we can expect from the show.

Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (“Crazy for You” and “Into the Woods”) and award-winning choreographer D`rew McOnie (“King Kong” and “Strictly Ballroom”), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades.

Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane” and “Superstar.”

For additional information about this production, please visit ustour.JesusChristSuperstar.com

Facebook & Instagram: @JesusChristSuperstar

Twitter: @JCSTheMusical