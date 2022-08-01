Life.Style.Live!

Jiffy Lube gives platform to aspiring artists in Indiana

The mural project, which started in 2016 as a way to cover up graffiti art at one Indiana store location, has turned into an award-winning initiative giving local artists a platform to showcase their work.

This collaboration is one way Jiffy Lube of Indiana and the Arts Council of Indianapolis are furthering their commitment to supporting and uplifting public art and local artists.

Together, they are on track to complete 30 murals by the end of the year, including 6 new murals this year!

Steve Sanner, president and owner of Jiffy Lube Indiana, Megan Jefferson, owner & artist at Jefferson Art Studio, and Hallier Arnold, Avon High School student and artist, joined us Monday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with other Avon High School student-artists to share the background and thought behind the students’ mural design, how this project has impacted them, why a project like this is so important and more.

For more information, click here.