Jiffy Lube Helps Get Your Ride Ready for Winter

Winter, as we know it, can be rough on your vehicle.

Rodney Brown, Director of Operations for Jiffy Lube of Indiana, shares the importance of preparing your vehicle for winter weather, tips for keeping your car running properly, basic demonstration of battery care, tire checks, wiper blade inspections and more!

* Jiffy Lube of Indiana is here to help you take care of all your preventative maintenance needs. Stop by your nearest Jiffy Lube of Indiana Location for the peace of mind you need this winter.