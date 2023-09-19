Jiffy Lube rewarding Hoosiers with complimentary maintenance

Jiffy Lube of Indiana, a locally owned company since 1985 with over 50 service centers across the state, is excited to continue its “Do More” initiative for 2023, which recognizes Hoosiers who use their vehicles to make a positive impact in our communities and enhance the quality of life in Indiana.

Through a personalized nomination process, the company awards these inspirational individuals a year’s worth of complimentary vehicle maintenance.

Joining the discussion is Tracy Walters, Co-Founder and Director of Turn Away No Longer, Inc., an organization committed to improving the lives of children in the foster care system by meeting their needs and fostering growth and development.

Their programs, including Care4Kidz and Katie’s Closet, provide essential resources to foster youth, supported by partnerships with individuals, churches, companies, and community allies.

Turn Away No Longer’s mission is deeply rooted in faith and community, striving to ensure that no child feels forgotten or unloved while facing the challenges of foster care.

Take a look at the full interview above! You will learn about the impactful “Do More” initiative and the incredible work of Turn Away No Longer, Inc.