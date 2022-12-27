Life.Style.Live!

Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure exhibit now open at Eiteljorg Museum

Jingle Rails: The Great Western Adventure is a G-scale model train wonderland containing nine working model trains that wind through a stunning miniature landscape, creatively built out of all-natural materials and decorated with holiday lighting.

it’s open to visit from November 19 to January 16.

The exhibit features miniature versions of local treasures of downtown Indianapolis, including the Eiteljorg Museum, Monument Circle, Union Station and Lucas Oil Stadium.

The trains then head through the national parks of the American West, passing legendary sites, including grand railway lodges, Northwest Coast Native villages and wonders both natural and human-made. This includes Mt. Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Yosemite Falls, Old Faithful, the Las Vegas Strip, Hoover Dam and much more.

Great Day TV Barney Wood joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a look at this exhibit.

