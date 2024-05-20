JINYA Ramen to host NASCAR Meet & Greet with Kyle Larson

JINYA Ramen Bar started in 2010 with a promise to make the best ramen around.

They pay close attention to every detail, from the water they use to the special way they prepare their noodles.

With over 60 spots across the country, JINYA is growing fast.

You can learn more at their website.

They have a famous dish called Tonkotsu Black.

It’s made with pork broth, pork chashu, mushrooms, green onion, and more.

They also have small plates, like creamy shrimp tempura, perfect for sharing during Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day.

For summer, they have a lunch special where you can get a ramen dish and tapas for $20, or add $2 for vegan options.

Tapas include pork gyoza, crispy chicken, and tacos. Plus, they can host events like corporate lunches or birthdays.

Their Flying Vegan Harvest bowl is made with vegan miso broth and lots of tasty veggies.

Tomorrow, they’re having a meet & greet with NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson from 6-7 p.m.

Kaily Almonte, JINYA Operating Partner – Fishers, IN, Cai Palmiter, VP of Marketing, JINYA Ramen Bar, and Jefferson Delgado – Kitchen Manager, joined us Monday morning to share more information about the NASCAR Meet & Greet.

The first 50 guests who reserve a spot between 4:30 and 5 p.m. get to meet Larson without waiting in line.

They’re also launching new specials soon, like the Ebi-Katsu Bun and Spicy Maze-Men, starting June 1st.

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more details!