Joe Gibbs Racing partners with The CW

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is coming to The CW this Friday at 7 PM, and racing star Sheldon Creed joined us to talk about it. Creed, the 2020 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series champion, will be racing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and is set to move to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2024. He has an impressive career, with eight Truck Series wins, including a big win at Darlington Raceway in 2021.

In 2020, Sheldon had a standout year, winning at Kentucky Speedway, Daytona’s Road Course, Gateway, and Texas Motor Speedway before securing the championship at Phoenix Raceway. He also won the ARCA Racing Series championship in 2018 with four victories and 18 top-10 finishes.

This Friday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for the final race to qualify for this season’s playoffs. Tune in on September 20, 2024, to catch all the action!

Take a look at the full interview above to learn more information, and fon’t forget to tune in!