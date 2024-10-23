Indy designer Joey Khamis creates sneaker designs using virtual reality, 3D printing

Joey Khamis, a footwear designer, is pioneering the future of sneaker design by combining traditional craftsmanship with cutting-edge technology. Using virtual reality (VR) software, Khamis creates 3D models of shoes, which are then brought to life through 3D printing. He demonstrated his design process while discussing his latest product, the “Hezi,” a custom-fit shoe, on a recent segment.

“I’m 3D modeling a shoe in virtual reality right now,” Khamis explained. “I discovered this software, and it allows me to design shoes much more intuitively in 3D. It speeds up the process of moving from an idea to a 3D printer.” This use of VR for shoe design is not a typical route, but Khamis , who has experience working with brands like Columbia Sportswear and Reebok, sees it as an innovative way to streamline the creation process.

The “Hezi” is inspired by basketball shoes but designed as a versatile, off-court option. “It’s similar to a Croc or foam runner, made of a TPU material that mimics foam. They’re very comfortable,” said Khamis. The shoe’s structure is printed in a way that balances durability with flexibility, ensuring a secure fit. Because of the 3D printing process, customers can scan their feet to get a custom fit. “It uses the same technology on your phone that recognizes your face,” Khamis noted. “You get a shoe that’s tailored to your exact size.”

The “Hezi” shoe designed by Joey Khamis. (WISH Photo)

The Hezi has gained significant attention, including a feature at Newfields Art Museum’s Future Now exhibit. “I partnered with Gravity Sketch, the VR software, to showcase how it can help design shoes. That story brought the Hezi into the exhibit,” said Khamis, explaining the shoe’s inclusion in the art display.

Khamis’ work is not only about footwear but also represents a new era of design possibilities. While shoes are his current focus, he sees potential for expanding 3D printing technology to other areas like apparel and accessories. “There’s a lot of experimentation with textiles and other materials, and footwear is starting to become a practical use for 3D printing,” he said.

The Hezi shoes are available for purchase through Khamis Studios’ website and Zellerfeld.com. Customers can scan their feet for a custom fit, ensuring that the shoes are comfortable and tailored to them. “It’s amazing to be doing this right here in Indianapolis,” said Camus.

For more information, visit KhamisStudios.com.