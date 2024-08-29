John Mellencamp’s art on display at Brown County Art Gallery

Fans of John Mellencamp have a special opportunity to see his artwork up close at the Brown County Art Gallery in Nashville, Indiana.

From September 6 through November, the gallery will feature a collection of Mellencamp’s original oil paintings and signed museum-grade reproductions.

Mellencamp, known for his music, is also a talented visual artist.

His paintings reflect the same depth and emotion found in his songs, offering a new way to connect with his creative spirit.

The exhibition is open daily, and the best part is that it’s free to the public. Visitors can enjoy free parking as well, making it easy to check out the exhibit.

Whether you’re a longtime fan of Mellencamp or simply curious about his art, this is a great chance to explore his work in a new light.

The Brown County Art Gallery is located at One Artist Drive, and it’s ready to welcome visitors from near and far.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to experience the art of John Mellencamp this fall.