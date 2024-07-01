John Stamos and Mike Love talk Beach Boys Summer Tour

INDIANPOLIS (WISH)- In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys iconic “Endless Summer” album, the band is once again on the road touring.

The Beach Boys will be in Indianapolis on July 6th for a show.

Lead singer Mike Love talked with Cody Adams about the history of the band and about the tour.

Legendary actor, and mega fan, John Stamos also joined the conversation.

Stamos shared the story about the first time he performed on stage with the Beach Boys.

The Beach Boys have announced actor, producer, and musician John Stamos will join them as a special guest on a string of summer tour dates for their “Endless Summer Gold” 2024 tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic Endless Summer album.

Stamos will visit venues across the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast including the stop in downtown Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday, July 6, 2024 as part of the Jack Daniel’s Concert Series.

The announcement comes on the heels of Stamos’ performance with the band at Stagecoach Festival in Indio, CA, which brought crowds of all ages to their feet, serving as a testament that The Beach Boys’ music continues to transcend generations with its timeless appeal.

John Stamos has had a longstanding relationship with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985 when he played his first official show with the iconic band at the Washington Monument, for close to a million people.

Stamos aimed to introduce a younger generation to the timeless music of The Beach Boys and prominently featured the band on Full House and his subsequent television shows.

Throughout almost four decades, he has maintained an enduring friendship with The Beach Boys.

Stamos has appeared in several of their music videos and even directed the video for their song “Hot Fun in the Summerts appearance in their chart-topping hit single “Kokomo.”