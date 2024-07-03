John Stamos to join Beach Boys for Indy show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Beach Boys front man, Mike Love, and Hollywood icon John Stamos joined me for Part 2 of their conversation on “Life.Style.Live.”

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Beach Boys iconic “Endless Summer” album, the band is once again on the road touring. The Beach Boys will be in Indianapolis on Saturday for a show.

Lead singer Mike Love talked about the history of the band, and the tour. Stamos also joined the conversation.

Stamos shared the story about the first time he performed on stage with the Beach Boys.

Stamos has joined the band as a special guest on a string of summer tour dates for their Endless Summer Gold 2024 tour, celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic “Endless Summer” album.

Stamos will visit venues across the East Coast, Midwest, and West Coast including the stop in downtown Indianapolis at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park on Saturday as part of the Jack Daniels Concert Series.

Stamos has had a longstanding relationship with The Beach Boys dating back to July 4, 1985, when he played his first show with the band at the Washington Monument for close to a million people.

Stamos aimed to introduce a younger generation to the timeless music of The Beach Boys. The band was featured with Stamos on “Full House” and subsequent television shows.

Stamos also has appeared in several of the band’s music videos, including the single “Kokomo,” and he directed the video for their song “Hot Fun in the Summertime.”