Life.Style.Live!

Join Harrah’s Hoosier Park this Friday for $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes

Join Harrah’s Hoosier Park this Friday, August 12, for Championship Racing, Special Megabets, Family Fun, Prizes, Giveaways, Live Entertainment and More! We spoke with Racing Commentator Emily Gaskin ahead of this weekend’s event.

The first post for the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes is at 6:15 p.m. Here are additional highlights:

$49.99 Upscale Buffet – Reservations Recommended

Driver Autograph Session

$250 MegaBet Drawings

Dan Patch Chair Giveaway

$3 Commemorative Dan Patch Program

Fan-tastic Fridays

Bet Against the Boss

$1,000 Late Night Cash Drawings

Family Fun Entertainment

Winner’s Circle Giveaways

Food Trucks – Purdylicious, Ky’s Creation, Nerdy BBQ

Click here for more information.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HARRAH’S HOOSIER PARK.