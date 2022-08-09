Life.Style.Live!

Join Harrah’s Hoosier Park this Friday for $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes

by: Meghan Stratton
Join Harrah’s Hoosier Park this Friday, August 12, for Championship Racing, Special Megabets, Family Fun, Prizes, Giveaways, Live Entertainment and More! We spoke with Racing Commentator Emily Gaskin ahead of this weekend’s event.

The first post for the $300,000 Dan Patch Stakes is at 6:15 p.m. Here are additional highlights:

  • $49.99 Upscale Buffet – Reservations Recommended 
  • Driver Autograph Session 
  • $250 MegaBet Drawings 
  • Dan Patch Chair Giveaway 
  • $3 Commemorative Dan Patch Program 
  • Fan-tastic Fridays 
  • Bet Against the Boss 
  • $1,000 Late Night Cash Drawings 
  • Family Fun Entertainment 
  • Winner’s Circle Giveaways 
  • Food Trucks – Purdylicious, Ky’s Creation, Nerdy BBQ 

Click here for more information.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HARRAH’S HOOSIER PARK.

