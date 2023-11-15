Join the Colts and Kids’ Voice for Monday Night Madness

Are you ready for an unforgettable evening of football, fun, and philanthropy?

Kids’ Voice, in collaboration with the Indianapolis Colts, invites you to Monday Night Madness on November 20, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m. at Gridiron Hall, located at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center (7001 W. 56th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46254).

This annual event promises the ultimate tailgate experience with live entertainment from the Indianapolis G3 Steppers, mouthwatering food, an open bar, a silent auction featuring exclusive items like a dinner for 8 with 2 Colts players at Sullivans Steakhouse, signed Colts jerseys, and much more!

Special guest appearances by Colts #81 Mo Alie-Cox, legendary former Colts Jon Hand, and Devon McDonald will add to the excitement.

The funds raised during Monday Night Madness directly support Kids’ Voice in its mission to amplify the voice of children and youth in the legal system, making a positive impact on the lives of thousands of children each year.

Be sure to put on your Colts gear and join this community-driven event where you can make a difference while enjoying the camaraderie of fellow Colts fans and sports enthusiasts.

VIP ticket holders will also have the opportunity for an exclusive meet-and-greet with current and former Colts players on the Colts practice field, along with other fantastic perks.

Don’t miss out—be part of Monday Night Madness and help create a child-centered legal system that protects children and promotes family preservation!

To learn more about this event and Kids’ Voice, visit www.KidsVoiceIN.org.