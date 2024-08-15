Join the festivities at The Great American Duck Race

The Great American Duck Race has become a popular attraction at the Indiana State Fair. Robert Duck, fittingly named, leads the event, which he has been involved with for 26 years. Originally from Bosque Farms, New Mexico, just south of Albuquerque, Duck began racing ducks in 1980. His success at the local duck races, where he won 12 consecutive years and over $50,000, led to appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and in People Magazine.

Seeing the potential for a career, Duck developed a traveling duck racing show that has been well received across the United States. The event is not only entertaining but also educational, teaching attendees interesting facts about ducks. For example, many are surprised to learn that Indiana is the number one state in duck production.

The races are interactive, with audience members invited to participate by holding and releasing the ducks. The event is a hit with people of all ages, particularly children, who enjoy the fun and unique experience.

The Great American Duck Race will be at the Indiana State Fair through the end of the event on August 18. Visitors can also feed the ducks for a small fee, adding to the hands-on experience. Robert Duck expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to share his passion with fairgoers, emphasizing the joy he feels seeing families and children engage with the races.