Join the Plane Pull Challenge for a day of fun and fundraising!

Craig Swearingen, a volunteer for Special Olympics Indiana, shared exciting news about the organization’s biggest single-day fundraiser.

The event, known as the Plane Pull Challenge, offers a unique chance for teams of up to 15 people to compete. The goal is to see which team can pull an aircraft down a 12-foot track the fastest.

The quickest team in each division will win an award.

The Plane Pull Challenge is not just about the competition. It also has a fun, festival-like atmosphere.

The Indianapolis International Airport postal hub will be transformed with live music, food, souvenirs, games, and other daily activities.

It’s a great place to enjoy and have fun while supporting a good cause.

To participate, each team of 15 people needs to raise at least $1,200 in pledges.

This breaks down to less than $100 per person, making it an achievable goal for most groups.

All the money raised through the Plane Pull Challenge helps support over 19,000 Special Olympics athletes in Indiana.

Additionally, the funds help the organization’s efforts to end discrimination and empower people with intellectual disabilities across the state.

The Plane Pull Challenge is a wonderful way for people to unite, have fun, and make a difference in their community.

By raising funds and participating in this event, teams not only get to enjoy a unique experience but also help support a significant cause.

So, gather your friends, form a team, and join the Plane Pull Challenge.

Enjoy a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and the satisfaction of knowing you are helping to support Special Olympics Indiana and its athletes.

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to have fun and make a positive impact.