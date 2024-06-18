Join the Third Annual Irvington Pride 2024

Irvington is excited to host its third annual Irvington Pride on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

They are thrilled to have over 20 businesses participating in this year’s Pride celebration.

Join them on June 29 for a day full of fun and activities!

They will have live music, a solidarity walk, vendor villages, DJs, a drag show, pop-ups with queer artists and creatives, queer poetry, comedy, punk bands, delicious food, and much more throughout Irvington.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic celebration of love, diversity, and community.

They can’t wait to see you there!