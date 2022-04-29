Life.Style.Live!

Join us as we visit Saraga International Grocery Store known for its unique food items

If you’re looking for a food item that you likely can’t find anywhere else, fret not, and check Saraga International Grocery Store! You can likely find any and everything that you’re looking for on your grocery list at this local and family-owned store.

“Life.Style.Live!” host Amber Hankins went there for a visit and got a tour from Brad Nam, managing director of Saraga International.

They carry much more than your average grocery store, and when you visit you can take time to shop and explore or make it a quick trip to find that one hard-to-find item.

Saraga International Grocery Store is full of friendly staff and regional experts in the aisles, so always feel free to ask questions.

Their unique produce selection includes this month’s special Korean pear. It’s a very sweet fruit that has notes of pear, apple and radish. They also carry live seafood, traditional options and unique meat.

The store recently underwent quite a few structural changes to make your shopping experience better than ever. This includes getting new vegetable coolers, about 60 units of freezers, newly painted walls, new entrance automatic doors, new tiles, a more clean and fresh environment and more cash registers.

Saraga International Grocery Store has two Indianapolis locations:

3605 Commercial Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46222

2308 E Stop 11 Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46227

A Castleton location is coming soon.

For more information visit, saragaindy.com.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY SARAGA INTERNATIONAL GROCERY STORE.