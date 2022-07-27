Life.Style.Live!

Join WISH-TV’s Gr8 Paper Push to help Indiana classrooms in need

For the seventh year, WISH-TV is teaming up with Teachers’ Treasures, a free store for teachers, for the Gr8 Paper Push! For every $1 donated, Teachers’ Treasures is able to distribute $15 worth of school supplies to students and classrooms in need.

Each year, teachers spend an average of $800-$1,200 of their own money on school supplies to support students who attend classes without the needed materials. Even though teachers and students are back in the classroom, the need for school supplies has never been greater.

You can help by donating paper and other school supplies to the Gr8 Paper Push HERE. The last day for the GR8 Paper Push is Wednesday, August 3rd.