Life.Style.Live!

Jordan Hospitality Group re-opens 20 Donato’s locations across Indianapolis

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Jordan Hospitality Group is re-opening all 20 Donato’s locations in the greater Indianapolis area! They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and we got to speak with Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group.

To celebrate the community and the re-opening, Donato’s is offering 40% off all online orders with promo code JHG. This deal is offered from August 1 – 7 for a maximum discount of $15.

Jordan wants to interact with the community and let people get to know the new ownership team. Amber and George even got to create their own pizza, with toppings from edge to edge.

For Donato’s, every piece is important. They also offer flash deals on Fridays, so get in touch on their Facebook, Instagram, or website.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Indiana Task Force 1 deployed to support flooding efforts in southern Kentucky

News /

Police: Bloomington man shot, killed after argument at apartment

Crime Watch 8 /

Meet Taz, the Tipton County Police Department K9

Life.Style.Live! /

Any wild turkeys out there? Indiana wants to know

Indiana News /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.