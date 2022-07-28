Life.Style.Live!

Jordan Hospitality Group re-opens 20 Donato’s locations across Indianapolis

Jordan Hospitality Group is re-opening all 20 Donato’s locations in the greater Indianapolis area! They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and we got to speak with Ron Jordan, CEO of Jordan Hospitality Group.

To celebrate the community and the re-opening, Donato’s is offering 40% off all online orders with promo code JHG. This deal is offered from August 1 – 7 for a maximum discount of $15.

Jordan wants to interact with the community and let people get to know the new ownership team. Amber and George even got to create their own pizza, with toppings from edge to edge.

For Donato’s, every piece is important. They also offer flash deals on Fridays, so get in touch on their Facebook, Instagram, or website.