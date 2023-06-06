Josef Newgarden reflects on first Indy 500 win

Get ready for the electrifying conclusion of “100 DAYS TO INDY” and The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. Who is better to share his incredible journey on and off the track than Indy 500 winner Josef Newgarden? The series finale of “100 DAYS TO INDY” is set to air on Thursday, June 8th at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on THE CW.

Josef Newgarden is an American race car driver who competes full-time for Team Penske in the IndyCar Series. He has an impressive track record, being the winner of the 2023 Indy 500, the 2017 and 2019 IndyCar Series Champion, and the 2011 Indy Lights champion. With his talent and skill, Newgarden has become one of the most prominent figures in the world of motorsports.

Fans can catch the thrilling series finale of “100 DAYS TO INDY” and witness the culmination of months of preparation and a grueling race schedule leading up to the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500. The episode will highlight the massive undertaking of preparing the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for over 300,000 enthusiastic fans, making it the largest single-day sporting event in the world.

Leading up to the race, the episode will explore the main storylines of the season. Will Marcus Ericsson be able to defend his title and take another 500 away from Team Penske? Or will Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden finally secure their first Indy 500 win? Additionally, fans will be eager to see if Arrow McLaren, led by four-time winner Pato O’Ward, can outperform its rivals on race day.

Directed by Patrick Dimon, the season finale promises to be a thrilling and action-packed event for racing enthusiasts and fans alike. Don’t miss out on the excitement as “100 DAYS TO INDY” concludes with the Indianapolis 500, the pinnacle of racing, on Thursday, June 8th at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on WISH-TV. Be sure to spread the word and promote the series finale on social media to join in on the racing extravaganza.