JP Parker Flowers shares creative Valentine’s Day floral designs

Are you looking to get creative for your loved one this Valentine’s Day?

Let JP Parker Flowers do the hard work for you, and they’ll even give you a discount if you schedule your delivery to arrive before the holiday.

Karen Morgason, senior wedding designer for JP Parker Flowers, joined us today along with Jasmine Farris, floral designer for JP Parker Flowers.

They shared a few of their many floral design ideas for Valentine’s Day, that roses are available in a variety of special colors, and how they’re incorporating Spring flowers into winter designs.

JP Parker Flowers also wants to make sure you don’t forget your Valentine since the holiday is so close to the Super Bowl.

That’s why they’re offering half-price on your order and delivery on Friday, February 11 and Saturday, February 12.

For more information visit, jpparkerco.com.

