Juan Da Gawd performs ‘Gold Rush Show,’ ‘Glorious’

Indiana-raised rap artist Juan Da Gawd was a high school basketball standout who blew out his ACL while playing for his state championship-bound hoops team. That setback dealt him a devastating blow and lead him to make some bad choices. He was ultimately convicted of an armed robbery and sent to prison.

That’s where he got encouragement for his rap music and turned his life around. After serving eight years, his message now is one of positivity and potential.

Juan has released six albums so far. He joined us today to perform his songs, “Gold Rush Show” and “Glorious.”

For more information visit:

Youtube.com/c/DjuaneMcphaul

juandagawd.wixsite.com/music

Facebook.com/JuanDaGawd

Instagram.com/juandagawd