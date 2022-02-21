Life.Style.Live!

Juan Da Gawd performs ‘Gold Rush Show,’ ‘Glorious’

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

Indiana-raised rap artist Juan Da Gawd was a high school basketball standout who blew out his ACL while playing for his state championship-bound hoops team. That setback dealt him a devastating blow and lead him to make some bad choices. He was ultimately convicted of an armed robbery and sent to prison.

That’s where he got encouragement for his rap music and turned his life around. After serving eight years, his message now is one of positivity and potential. 

Juan has released six albums so far. He joined us today to perform his songs, “Gold Rush Show” and “Glorious.”

For more information visit:

Youtube.com/c/DjuaneMcphaul

juandagawd.wixsite.com/music

Facebook.com/JuanDaGawd

Instagram.com/juandagawd

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

‘Life.Style.Live!’ host George Mallet receives keys to high-performance steed

Life.Style.Live! /

18-year-old crashes vehicle into Elkhart flower shop while fleeing from police

Indiana News /

Melting Pot kicks off ‘Ladies’ Night Out’ events tonight, gives deals for ‘Best Fondue Friends Forever’

Life.Style.Live! /

Days leading up to Pardi Gras Ball feature variety of fun Indy events

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.