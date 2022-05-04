Life.Style.Live!

Jumbo Jive Turkey Legs showcases ‘The Jivester Mac,’ ‘The Gob-Father’

We’ll never look at turkey legs the same after trying Jumbo Jive Turkey Legs today!

Dewayne Boyd, co-owner of Jumbo Jive Turkey Legs joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” with a taste of their “The Gob-Father” entree (Turkey Leg Stuffed with Cajun Rice covered in a Creole Alfredo Sauce and topped with shaved Parm) and “The Jivester Mac” ( Pulled Turkey Sandwich Topped With Mac & Cheese and BBQ Sauce).

To find the truck text “Location” to 317-203-8484.

Available @ Peppy Grill 910 w 10th ste 13 st Indpls 46202 Monday-Sunday 12pm-12am

For more information, visit jiveturkeylegs.com.