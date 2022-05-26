Life.Style.Live!

Jungle Jams Summer Camp opens kid’s imaginations to world of music

It’s a summer camp where kids get to learn about rhythm and groove all while being in the scene of a rainforest.

The Jungle Jams Summer Camp is just around the corner and it’s happening at the Center for the Performing Arts.

Julia Shildmyer, Director of Education & Community Engagement at the Center for the Performing Arts, joined us today to share more about what kids can expect at this camp.

Jungle Jams

Summer music day camp

Recommended for ages 5-7

June 6-10, 9-11:30 a.m. each morning

Cost: $130

What happens: In an imaginary rainforest setting, kids learn about rhythm and groove, try out various musical instruments, build their own simple instruments, and learn about teamwork and positive character qualities.

To register, click here.