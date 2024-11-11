Junior League of Indianapolis hosting 53rd Holiday Mart

The Junior League of Indianapolis’ (JLI) Holiday Mart brings together a selection of unique vendors and artisans.

As JLI’s largest fundraising event, the Holiday Mart supports the League’s mission to promote voluntarism and develop the potential of women, with all proceeds going back to local community initiatives.

Entirely organized and run by JLI volunteers, this beloved tradition not only offers an exceptional shopping experience but also empowers the League to continue making a positive impact in Indianapolis.

Holiday Mart, now in its 53rd year, features a diverse array of vendors from across the country, offering everything from apparel and jewelry to gourmet foods and seasonal decorations.

This premier shopping event draws thousands of attendees each year, with proceeds going directly to support JLI’s mission of developing the potential of women and improving the local community through effective action and leadership.

The event will take place on Friday, November 15, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and November 16, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Agriculture and Horticulture Building at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Tickets are $12 online or $15 at the door, and parking is available for $10.

The popular Pastries and Pirouettes with Village Dance Studio will also return on Saturday, November 16, from 9-10 a.m.

Tickets for the event are available for $30 in advance or $40 at the door.

Pastries and Pirouettes ticket cost also covers Holiday Mart entry. For more information, visit jlindy.org.