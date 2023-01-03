Life.Style.Live!

Junobie creates eco-friendly breast milk storage bags

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

Junobie cares about every mother’s breastfeeding journey, and they have created several products to improve that experience. Nickey Ramsey from Junobie joined us today to discuss the eco-friendly breast milk storage bags. They provide a plastic-free breast milk storage option that conveniently fits in the fridge and freezer, and is dishwasher-safe!

The company’s mission is to simplify your life and help create a brighter future by providing a simple and reusable breast milk storage alternative. 

Here are the company’s values:

  • Simplicity: Junobie chooses to view the simple things in life as blessings. They encourage small steps to help simplify your everyday life. 
  • Reliability: Junobie products are designed to last. They will be with you through every step as your family grows.  
  • Sustainability: Junobie understands reduction and reuse are key to preserving the environment. With eco friendly breast milk storage bags, they strive to not only save your milk, but also our planet.  
  • Community: Junobie recognizes that parenting is no easy task. That’s why they strive to create a judgment-free community where parents can support other parents. 

To learn more about Junobie click here.

