Junobie creates eco-friendly breast milk storage bags

Junobie cares about every mother’s breastfeeding journey, and they have created several products to improve that experience. Nickey Ramsey from Junobie joined us today to discuss the eco-friendly breast milk storage bags. They provide a plastic-free breast milk storage option that conveniently fits in the fridge and freezer, and is dishwasher-safe!

The company’s mission is to simplify your life and help create a brighter future by providing a simple and reusable breast milk storage alternative.

Here are the company’s values:

Reliability: Junobie products are designed to last. They will be with you through every step as your family grows.

Sustainability: Junobie understands reduction and reuse are key to preserving the environment. With eco friendly breast milk storage bags, they strive to not only save your milk, but also our planet.

Community: Junobie recognizes that parenting is no easy task. That's why they strive to create a judgment-free community where parents can support other parents.

To learn more about Junobie click here.