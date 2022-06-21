Life.Style.Live!

‘JUST A COUPLE OF FOOLS: A Vaudeville Cabaret!’ comes to Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael

They’re just a couple of fools ready to entertain you!

Cynthia Collins, co-founder and assistant artistic director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with John Vessels and Darrin Murrell of “JUST A COUPLE OF FOOLS: A Vaudeville Cabaret!” and Brent Marty on keyboard.

They shared everything you need to know about this upcoming show and gave us a preview of what you can expect as they performed, “How Ya Gonna Keep ‘Em Down on the Farm.”

Show Description:

A Fast, Funny & Ridiculous Laugh Riot Celebrating the History of Comedy with Songs, Jokes & Sketches from the Golden Age of Entertainment.

Murrell & Vessels are joined by pianist Brent Marty for an evening of music and comedy paying tribute to the Vaudeville Stars of the 1920’s.

The trio of funnymen, who recently starred in ATI’s hit production of “The Big Bang,” are veterans of musical theater and comedy stages locally, regionally, and nationally.

This rapid-fire, nostalgic performance combines slapstick humor, outrageous physical comedy, hilarious novelty songs and old-time favorites. The show features classic comedy routines from Abbott & Costello, Hope & Crosby, Laurel & Hardy and The Marx Brothers as well as over twenty songs including “Ain’t She Sweet,” “Hello My Baby,” “Toot, Toot Tootsie,” and “By the Light of the Silvery Moon.”

For more information about the Actors Theatre of Indiana click here and to purchase tickets for this show click here.

THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ACTORS THEATRE OF INDIANA.