40°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
40° Indianapolis

Juszina Maria’s catering studio rebrands to highlight Creole cuisine and bourbon dishes

NoLa style Thanksgiving

by: Cody Adams
Posted: / Updated:

Juszina Maria’s Catering Studio, formerly known as Classy Diva Caters, has recently undergone a significant rebranding to focus on a refreshed menu featuring Creole cuisine and bourbon-infused dishes.

She stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio to share some Cornish hens and cornbread stuffing.

Identifying a gap in the availability of authentic Creole flavors in Indianapolis, we set out to bring soulful dishes and a unique culinary experience to the city.

Our goal is to deliver a “party in your mouth” with every bite.

Alongside our flavorful offerings, we conduct workshops such as Food & Wine Pairings, Cooking Classes,  Dessert Workshops for Teens and Baking Classes for Seniors.

Juszina Maria’s Catering Studio is an upscale catering service specializing in New Orleans-style cuisine. We offer customized catering packages, grazing tables, and a selection of bourbon-infused desserts and entrées.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Amplify Nashville returns to Brown...
Life.Style.Live! /
Carmel City Center celebrates Small...
Life.Style.Live! /
The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree...
Life.Style.Live! /
‘Hendricks Live!’ expands Central Indiana’s...
Life.Style.Live! /
Fresh from the Firehouse: Chicken,...
Life.Style.Live! /
Chef Jason Michael Thomas shares...
Life.Style.Live! /
Standout gifts and practical tips...
Life.Style.Live! /
Sherri French’s top beauty and...
Life.Style.Live! /