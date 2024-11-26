Juszina Maria’s catering studio rebrands to highlight Creole cuisine and bourbon dishes

Juszina Maria’s Catering Studio, formerly known as Classy Diva Caters, has recently undergone a significant rebranding to focus on a refreshed menu featuring Creole cuisine and bourbon-infused dishes.

She stopped by the Life.Style.Live! studio to share some Cornish hens and cornbread stuffing.

Identifying a gap in the availability of authentic Creole flavors in Indianapolis, we set out to bring soulful dishes and a unique culinary experience to the city.

Our goal is to deliver a “party in your mouth” with every bite.

Alongside our flavorful offerings, we conduct workshops such as Food & Wine Pairings, Cooking Classes, Dessert Workshops for Teens and Baking Classes for Seniors.

Juszina Maria’s Catering Studio is an upscale catering service specializing in New Orleans-style cuisine. We offer customized catering packages, grazing tables, and a selection of bourbon-infused desserts and entrées.