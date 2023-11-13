K-Town Korean BBQ & Hot Pot, all-you-can-eat!

All you can eat Korean-style BBQ

K-Town Korean BBQ is the go-to spot for authentic and delicious Korean dining.

Located at 878 North U.S. 31 in Greenwood, IN, K-Town Korean BBQ & Hot Pot welcomed our host Cody Adams into their kitchen!

They pride themselves on offering a unique experience for their guests.

When you enter the restaurant, you’re welcomed with an array of marinated meats that you can grill right at your table.

They offer traditional and seasonal specials, making sure there’s an option for everyone!

After sampling their dishes, Cody did not leave disappointed.

If you’re curious to explore the offerings of this Korean gem, be sure to visit their website for a taste of their delicious food!

What are you waiting for? They’re open Sunday-Thursday from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

You can also contact them through their phone number, (317) 300-1362.

Whether you’re a resident or visiting from out of town, K-Town Korean BBQ promises an unforgettable experience for you and your family!

