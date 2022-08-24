Life.Style.Live!

Kammy’s Kause event fundraises for 4P- support Group with live music from Indiana’s best bands

by: Tierra Carpenter
Kammy’s Kause is an annual music festival that fundraises for and brings awareness to the 4p- Support Group and the rare chromosome disorder 4p minus.

Jared Hiner, co-founder and president of Kammy’s Kause, joined us Wednesday on “Life.Style.Live!” along with his daughter Kamdyn “Kammy” Hiner, the person who inspired this annual event.

The 18th Annual Kammy’s Kause event is happening on Saturday, August 27 at Landmark Park Fortville, IN from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The organization’s upcoming event includes live music from some of Indiana’s best bands, a popular kid zone, Kammy’s Ride, vendors, food trucks, a silent auction and a whole lot of love.   

To date, we they are the largest fundraising event for this support group in the entire United States with over $500,000 raised.

Text 4LOVE to 44-321 to donate.

For more information, click here and visit:

facebook.com/kammyskause 

4p-supportgroup.org 

