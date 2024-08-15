Kammy’s Kause: Making an impact for rare chromosome disorders

Kammy’s Kause, an annual event now in its 20th year, continues to make a significant impact in the community, bringing together people for a cause that supports individuals with rare chromosome disorders. The event was founded by Jared and his daughter Kammy, who has a rare chromosome disorder known as 4P- syndrome, also referred to as Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome.

This year’s event features a two-day lineup. On Friday night, an acoustic night on Main Street in Fortville will showcase over 20 acoustic musicians performing inside businesses and on sidewalks, in a style reminiscent of Nashville’s live music scene. The main event on Saturday includes Kammy’s Ride, a motorcycle ride now in its 15th year, as well as full bands, a Kid Zone, and a silent auction at Landmark Park. All activities are free to attend, with donations encouraged to support the cause.

Kammy’s Kause was created to raise awareness and fund research for 4P- syndrome, providing resources and support to families facing similar diagnoses. Over the past 20 years, the event has grown to become the largest of its kind globally, offering much-needed assistance to families worldwide. The funds raised go directly to research and the 4P- Support Group, which has helped change the landscape for families dealing with the disorder.

Kammy, now a vibrant and spirited young woman, was initially given a bleak prognosis at birth, but has defied expectations, showcasing her lively personality and zest for life. The event not only celebrates her journey but also supports others navigating similar challenges.

For more information on Kammy’s Kause and how to participate, visit KammysCause.org.