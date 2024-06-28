Kara Cole: A musical journey from Indianapolis

Kara Cole was born and raised in Indianapolis, Indiana, where she still lives today.

With a grandpa and uncle who sparked her love for music, Cole started writing songs when she was about 15 years old.

By the time she was 20, she was performing at open mic nights. She spent nearly ten years as part of the indie folk duo Keller & Cole before deciding to go solo.

In September 2023, she released her debut self-titled album. One of the standout tracks is “Mary Francis,” an ode to her grandma.

This song, along with its music video, was picked up by CMT and aired for weeks earlier in 2023. Cole has shared the stage with artists like Ben Harper, The Oak Ridge Boys, I’m With Her, and Arlo McKinley and she has also performed at Indianapolis’s largest music festival, ALL IN.

Kara Cole’s music has been a crucial part of her recovery journey from addiction.

She credits music with saving her life, providing an outlet for her emotions and a place to express herself.

Her vocals are known for being free, flowing, personal, and emotional. Fans can look forward to her upcoming 4-song EP, Firefly, which is set to be released on August 30th.