Karis Reid shares experience in ‘Drive, Chip and Putt’ competition

Drive, Chip and Putt, a collaborative effort launched in 2013 by the Masters Tournament, United States Golf Association, and The PGA of America, aims to help junior golf talent while fostering a love for the sport.

Competitor Karis Reid joined us to share more information about her experience, along with a few golfing tips and tricks!

This nationwide junior golf development competition focuses on sharpening the essential skills of driving, chipping, and putting, serving as a platform for young golfers aged 7-15 to showcase their abilities and passion for the game.

Through a series of qualifiers held across the country, participants have the opportunity to compete alongside their peers, striving to advance to the National Finals held at Augusta National Golf Club, an event broadcasted live by Golf Channel.

The journey to the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals begins with local qualifying events accessible in all 50 states, providing aspiring young golfers with the chance to test their skills and progress through the ranks.

In the competition at the National Finals, participants compete in three disciplines: driving, chipping, and putting.

Each discipline presents its own set of challenges, demanding precision, technique, and mental courage from the competitors.

Karis’s performance in the 2024 National Finals represents the peak of junior golf achievement.

Her outstanding achievement not only shows her individual talent but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring young golfers across the nation.