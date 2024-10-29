Kat Von D kicks off Midwest tour in Indy

Long before she became a household name through tattoos, television shows, and her beauty empire, Kat Von D was pouring her heart into music. Now the multi-hyphenate talent is kicking off her Midwest tour Wednesday October 30th at The Vogue, starting at 8pm.

Music is Kat’s first creative language, and that deep-rooted passion culminated in her debut album, “Love Made Me Do It,” released in 2021. Followed by the “Exorcisms EP,” featuring the haunting “Exorcism” single and a remix with synthwave sensation Gunship. She further showcased her versatility with a stunning cover of The Cure’s “Lovesong,” recorded in Spanish, further broadening her musical repertoire.

The album showcases a unique blend of analog synths, post-punk dreamscapes, and gothic tones, capturing the essence of love’s complexities. The release not only fulfilled a lifelong ambition but also marked a significant shift in her artistic journey.

Now, Kat is gearing up for the release of her highly anticipated new album, “My Side Of The Mountain,” which promises to include her latest singles, “Truth In Reverse,” “Dead,” and “Por Ti.” “More than any other medium, music has always been at the core of who I am,” she asserts. “I’ve never pursued it publicly until now—which will hopefully be a pleasant surprise.”

As she continues to create music infused with raw emotion and inspiration from her family and surroundings, Kat Von D’s evolution as an artist is a testament to her resilience and creativity. With “My Side Of The Mountain,” she invites listeners to explore the depth of her artistic soul, proving that her journey is just beginning.

For a chance to win free tickets to this show on Hot Ticket Tuesday, just click here.