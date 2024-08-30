Katherine Nagy and Austin Johnson release new album ‘Sweetlove’

Katherine Nagy, an Indianapolis-based songwriter and performer, joined us to talk about her new music.

Katherine, whose songs have been featured on Amazon Prime, Netflix, CBS, and Bravo TV, is a familiar face in the local music scene.

She performs regularly at The Jazz Kitchen, The Studio Theatre, and regional music festivals.

Her trio has even opened for national touring artists like Gabe Dixon and The Willy Porter Band.

Katherine just released her second full-length album, “Sweetlove,” produced by Austin Johnson, a talented guitarist and producer.

The album has been receiving great reviews, especially from Nashville.

Originally from Ireland, Katherine now calls Indianapolis home, where she lives with her husband, three children, and two family dogs, Bridget and Giselle.

She is set to perform with her full band at Penrod on September 7th, from 12:30 to 1:45 pm. The album is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and more.

Katherine and Austin celebrated the release of “Sweetlove” with a special show at The Studio Theatre, marking another milestone in her growing career.

Take a look at the full interview above to hear all about it!