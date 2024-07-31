Kathy Buccio’s tips for lunchbox makeovers and easy meals

Lifestyle expert and social media influencer Kathy Buccio joined us to share her top secrets for giving lunchboxes a fun makeover and creating easy meals in minutes. With back-to-school season in full swing, it’s the perfect time for some inspiration to make lunches exciting and delicious.

Pack the Protein

Kathy emphasizes the importance of protein in every lunch. Protein not only helps keep energy levels stable but also supports growth and development in kids. Some of her top picks include:

Grilled chicken strips : Easy to prepare and versatile.

: Easy to prepare and versatile. Hard-boiled eggs : A classic choice that’s quick and nutritious.

: A classic choice that’s quick and nutritious. Nut butters: Perfect with apple slices or on whole-grain bread.

Super Foods for Brain Power

Kathy also highlights the latest brain foods that have been tested and proven to boost brain power. Adding these super foods to lunchboxes can help keep kids focused and ready to learn:

Blueberries : Packed with antioxidants.

: Packed with antioxidants. Avocados : Rich in healthy fats.

: Rich in healthy fats. Leafy greens: A great source of vitamins and minerals.

Change It Up

Variety is key when it comes to keeping lunches interesting. Kathy suggests changing up the usual lunchables to keep things fresh and exciting. Here are a few ideas:

Wraps : Use different fillings like turkey, hummus, and veggies.

: Use different fillings like turkey, hummus, and veggies. Bento boxes : Include a mix of fruits, veggies, and proteins.

: Include a mix of fruits, veggies, and proteins. DIY pizza: Pack mini pitas, tomato sauce, and cheese for a fun, interactive meal.

Budget-Friendly Resources

Kathy knows that keeping costs down is important for families. She recommends looking for the best bargains without compromising on quality. Here are a few tips:

Shop sales : Keep an eye on weekly deals at your local grocery store.

: Keep an eye on weekly deals at your local grocery store. Buy in bulk : Items like nuts and grains are often cheaper when purchased in larger quantities.

: Items like nuts and grains are often cheaper when purchased in larger quantities. Farmers’ markets: Fresh produce can be more affordable and often fresher than supermarket options.

With Kathy Buccio’s tips, packing a lunch that’s nutritious, fun, and easy has never been simpler. Get creative and make lunchtime something to look forward to every day!