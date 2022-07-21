Life.Style.Live!

Katie Holmes talks new movie, ‘Alone Together’ with Patty Spitler

Actress Katie Holmes has a new movie hitting theater screens Friday. It’s called, “Alone Together,” and Holmes is the star, writer and director.

“Life.Style.Live!” Entertainment Expert Patty Spitler recently spoke to Holmes and her co-star Jim Sturgess about the film.

“Alone Together” will also be available on digital and on demand on Friday, July 29.

More of the film’s stars include, Derek Luke, Zosia Mamet and Melissa Leo.

Run Time: 98 minutes

Rating: Rated R for language

Synopsis:

Going upstate for a short romantic getaway to escape quarantine in New York City, food critic June’s (Katie Holmes) plans go wrong from the very start-her rental has been double booked by recently single Charlie (Jim Sturgess), her boyfriend (Derek Luke) decides to stay in the city, and her Corden Bleu life is now being served by Chef Boyardee. With no other option, newfound frenemies strike a deal to share the rental armed with plenty of wine to ride out their stay. As times goes on, these two polar opposites find common ground bonding over shared goals, ambitions and, of course, relationships.

For more from Patty, visit GreatDayTV.com.