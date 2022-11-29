Life.Style.Live!

Katsumi’s Teaching Kitchen owner prepares Japanese Chicken Curry, Yakisoba, talks cooking classes

Mori Wilhite, Katsumi’s Teaching Kitchen owner, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to give us a preview experience of her Japanese Chicken Curry cooking class. She also prepared Yakisoba.

She is offering an Anime Boot Camp for Kids during Christmas break as well. There, kids can learn how to make the dishes they see on their favorite anime shows (including bento boxes and ramen) and learn about Japanese culture.

Yakisoba

Ingredients:

½ onion, cut finely

1 carrot, cut finely

2 green onions/scallions

4 cabbage leaves, cut bite size pieces

¾ lb meat and/or seafood of your choice

2 Tbsp neutral flavor oil (vegetable, canola, etc)

1 package Yakisoba Noodles (comes with 3 servings, 16-17 oz or 454-480 yakisoba sauce with flavor package

Toppings (optional)

Thinly cut seaweed

Pickled red ginger

Instructions:

Gather all the ingredients.

Heat a medium size pan at Medium High

Add 1 table of oil into the pan

Saute the meat and onions first for 2 to 3 minutes.

Add the rest of the veggies until they are about 90% done

Make a hole in the center of the veggies and break up raw noodles from the Yakisoba package.

Add half an ounce of water to the noodles and mix well.

Break up or loosen the noodles. When the noodles start to become translucent then add the rest of the water.

Mix all the veggies together with the noodles. Cooking chopsticks are the best.

Once the noodles look nearly done then add half of the Yakisoba sauce package to the noodle dish in the pan.

*When the pan-fried dish looks all coated then you can put it on a regular dinner plate.

Cut up seaweed and add Benishoga or red pickled garlic on the side.

Japanese Chicken Curry

Ingredients:

Protein : Chicken, Beef, or even Tofu (Your choice)

: Chicken, Beef, or even Tofu (Your choice) Root Veggies : 1 small potato, 1 med carrot, 1 small onion

: 1 small potato, 1 med carrot, 1 small onion Rice –preferably Japanese short grain

–preferably Japanese short grain 12 oz of water

S&M Curry Block (Light, Medium, or Hot levels)

For more information and class details, click here.