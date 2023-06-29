Kid-ing with Kayla: Bella the lip-syncing star

Welcome to today’s episode of “Reel Tok with Kayla,” where we have a special guest, six-year-old social media sensation, Bella! Bella has gained popularity for her lip-syncing videos featuring trending sounds online.

Her mom shared that Bella is an aspiring actress who has already appeared in multiple commercials since last year. It all began when Bella’s Instagram video went viral, amassing millions of views.

Apart from her lip-syncing talents, Bella also has a passion for dancing and singing at church. Her mission is to spread happiness and laughter through her videos. In this episode, we’ll have the pleasure of watching Bella lip-sync to a couple of Kayla Sullivan’s viral reports, showcasing her talent and infectious joy.